Robinson carried the ball 17 times for 75 yards and a touchdown and caught four of five targets for 106 yards in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Commanders.

The 181 scrimmage yards were a career high for Robinson, as he hit the century mark in receiving yards for the second time in four games to begin the season. The third-year RB scored on a 14-yard run in the second quarter, his first TD on the ground in 2025, and he's topped 100 combined yards in every game so far. Robinson has amassed 314 rushing yards and 274 receiving yards through four weeks, earning a well-deserved rest during Atlanta's Week 5 bye before facing the Bills in Week 6.