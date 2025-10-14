Robinson took 19 carries for 170 yards and a touchdown while adding six receptions (on eight targets) for 68 yards in Monday's 24-14 win over the Bills.

Fresh off of recording a new career high in total yardage (181) in the Falcons' last win, Robinson wasted no time setting a new high-water mark with 238 yards from scrimmage against the Bills. The majority of the fantasy star's production came on the ground this time around, with Monday's 170 rushing yards representing another career best. Robinson is providing a whopping 164.4 combined yards per game for his managers this season. To put that into perspective, the Texas product averaged 111.0 total yards per game over the course of his breakout fantasy campaign in 2024. Robinson's domination of opposing defenses should continue Week 7 against a 49ers defense that will be without star players Fred Warner (ankle) and Nick Bosa (knee).