Robinson carried the ball 17 times for 84 yards and caught both his targets for four yards in Sunday's 31-25 overtime loss to the Colts.

While the third-year back posted his best rushing yardage total since Week 6, he was denied a much bigger performance as Tyler Allgeier punched in a pair of one-yard TDs in his place. Robinson hasn't scored a rushing touchdown in four straight games, his longest drought since his rookie season, as a result of the increased red-zone usage for his backup, and he has just two rushing scores on the year compared to Allgeier's six. Robinson will try to hit paydirt in Week 11 against the Panthers, a team he's scored five total touchdowns against (four on the ground, one through the air) in five career meetings.