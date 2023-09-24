Robinson rushed 10 times for 33 yards and caught four of six targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 20-6 loss to Detroit.

After a breakout Week 2, Robinson was held in check by the Lions. The rookie has finished with at least 10 rushing attempts and six targets in each game thus far, and fantasy managers can expect similar usage moving forward. Surprisingly, Atlanta abandoned the run versus Detroit, as Tyler Allgeier finished second on the team in rushing attempts with only seven. It's a little disappointing Robinson wasn't utilized more in the passing attack, but that could be credited to the Lions' defensive scheme. Robinson remains a strong fantasy asset given his game-breaking ability, but it'll be difficult for him to put up top-tier production on a weekly basis with less than 15 touches per game.