Robinson rushed 14 times for 46 yards and secured both targets for 12 yards in the Falcons' 21-19 win over the Texans on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.
Robinson was uncharacteristically inefficient against a feisty Texans defense, which held him to a long run of 13 yards on the day. The rookie's early-third-quarter fumble after a one-yard run also led to a Texans field goal, making it a ragged fantasy day overall. Robinson also logged three fewer carries than backfield mate Tyler Allgeier, but that's likely not going to be the case most weeks. Robinson should have an opportunity to atone for his underwhelming day on the ground in a Week 6 home matchup against the Commanders.
