Robinson looks set to benefit from an improved offense in his second NFL season after quarterback Kirk Cousins (Achilles) agreed to a four-year, $180 million contract with Atlanta on Monday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson, the eighth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, fell just short of 1,000 rushing yards (976) as a rookie but showcased a three-down skill set, boosting his fantasy totals with a 58-487-4 receiving line. Cousins still needs to complete his recovery from Achilles surgery, but his steady hand under center should boost Robinson's prospects, and the Atlanta offense as a whole. The addition of Cousins should also yield a more multi-dimensional offense, as Robinson and fellow running back Tyler Allgeier faced eight-plus defenders in the box 20.6 and 30.7 percent of the time last season, respectively, with opposing defenses often keying in on the run while lesser quarterbacks in Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke were directing the Atlanta offense. Robinson will be a popular breakout candidate for the 2024 campaign, thanks to the tantalizing promise of an Atlanta offense finally being headlined by competent quarterback play.