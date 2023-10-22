Robinson (illness) rushed once for three yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Buccaneers.

Robinson played just one snap in the first quarter and didn't log a touch while Atlanta went with a combination of Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson in the backfield. Atlanta's 2023 first-round pick finished the first half without a touch on six total snaps, and coach Arthur Smith relayed after halftime that Robinson "isn't feeling well," per D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Curiously, Robinson's lone carry came in the final minute of the fourth quarter, two plays before the Falcons kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired. Whatever was bothering Robinson isn't expected to impact his availability for Week 8 against the Titans, though his fantasy managers would have appreciated advanced notice about the rookie's status from the Falcons, who did not list Robinson on their injury report heading into the game.