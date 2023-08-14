Robinson didn't play in the Falcons' preaseason opener this past Friday against the Dolphins, Josh Kendall of the Athletic reports.

Along with Robinson, key skill players who didn't log any snaps in the contest included QB Desmond Ridder, WR Drake London, TE Kyle Pitts (knee) and fellow RB Tyler Allgeier. Afterward, coach Arthur Smith noted that the team's starters are slated to see action in this coming Friday's game against the Bengals, a context that presumably sets the stage for Robinson (among others who sat versus Miami) to see some action against Cincinnati. This coming season, Robinson -- the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft -- is expected to be a driving force in a Falcons backfield that also includes returnees Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, as well as newcomer Godwin Igwebuike.