Robinson rushed 27 times for 151 yards and a touchdown and brought in both targets for 32 yards in the Falcons' 28-14 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Despite the matchup against an aggressive Vikings defense, Robinson delivered an outstanding performance on the ground while also making very good use of his pair of pass-catching opportunities. Robinson's yardage tally was his second-highest tally of the season and best since Week 3, and the same held true for his carry total. Robinson added his seventh rush TD of the campaign on a three-yard run early in the second quarter, and he supplied a game-high 36-yard scamper in the process. Robinson is up to 1,102 rushing yards heading into a Week 13 home matchup against the Lions next Sunday.