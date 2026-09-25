Robinson rushed 29 times for 194 yards and two touchdowns and brought in both targets for 19 yards in the Falcons' 35-14 win over the Packers on Thursday.

Robinson's night on the ground was every bit as dominating as his final line suggests, as the star running back repeatedly ripped off chunk gains against an overwhelmed Packers defense. Robinson got the night off on the right foot by netting 21 yards on the Falcons' first two plays, and he struck for his game-long 55-yard run on Atlanta's third possession to set himself up for a three-yard touchdown rush two plays later. The 2023 first-round pick went on to add a three-yard touchdown run to close out the scoring with just over three and a half minutes remaining, and he came just a yard short of equaling the career-high 195 rushing yards he hung on the Rams in Week 17 of last season. Robinson already has 543 rushing yards and three total touchdowns through three games heading into a Week 4 road matchup against the Saints on Monday, Oct. 5.