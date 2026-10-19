Robinson rushed nine times for 61 yards and brought in both targets for minus-8 yards in the Falcons' 31-23 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

While the final score wouldn't suggest it, the Falcons had to abandon the run fairly early Sunday, as the Bears already had a 21-7 lead at halftime before Atlanta made things somewhat interesting with a 16-point fourth quarter. Robinson therefore finished with his lowest rush attempt and rushing yardage totals of the season, although he did manage to average an impressive 6.8 yards per carry. Robinson may have an uphill battle to get back to a truly normal workload in Week 7 as well, as a high-powered 49ers offense that also has the ability to jump out to commanding leads comes to town next Sunday.