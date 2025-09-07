Robinson rushed 12 times for 24 yards and brought in six of seven targets for 100 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons' 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also recovered a fumble.

As his final line indicates, Robinson was completely stonewalled on the ground by a typically stout Buccaneers run defense. However, the versatile running back made his mark through the air and wasted no time doing so, capping off the game's opening possession with a weaving 50-yard touchdown reception. Robinson would go on to compile exactly that same amount of yardage on his subsequent five receptions, just getting to his second career 100-yard game as a receiver. Better days are naturally ahead for Robinson as a runner as well, and despite the lack of rushing production Sunday, his 18 total touches certainly represent a solid start to his season from a fantasy perspective. Robinson next takes aim at the Vikings defense on road in a Sunday night Week 2 matchup.