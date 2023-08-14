Robinson is expected to play in Friday's preseason matchup against Cincinnati, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.

Robinson was among a majority of key offensive playmakers for Atlanta who sat out last week's preseason opener against the Dolphins, but coach Arthur Smith said the rookie first-round pick will play a handful of snaps Friday. With 4.46 speed, workhorse size and a true three-down skillset to his name, anticipation over Robinson's fit in the Falcons' run-heavy scheme has him coming off the board early in the first round of most fantasy drafts. Considering the high expectations already set for Robinson, it will be hard for his preseason debut to truly move the needle in one direction or another.