Robinson said Thursday that he's noticed an emphasis from the Falcons' new coaching staff in scheming up ways to create open up running room and help him reach the second level more quickly, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports. "We have a lot of different variations," Robinson said. "But, for me, it's to create space for yourself. [Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees] does a really good job of being intentional in trying to get us to the second level as fast as possible because when we get to the second level, I feel like that's where we're super dangerous as runners."

Robinson led the NFL with 2,298 scrimmage yards in 2025, with the 24-year-old doing much of his damage on outside runs in former offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's wide-zone running scheme. The Falcons won't completely abandon those zone concepts during the upcoming season, but the new coaching staff plans to implement more gap and power-style run plays that they believe will help Robinson to maintain effectiveness and while still allowing him to put his explosiveness in the open field on display. Rees and head coach Kevin Stefanski also plan to keep Robinson heavily involved in the screen game, after he led all running backs with 20 receptions on screens last season. While working with a less talented Browns running-back room in 2025, Stefanski and Rees helped Cleveland generate 413 yards on screen plays, second-most in the NFL.