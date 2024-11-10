Robinson carried the ball 20 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns and caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Saints.

The second-year running back set a season high in rushing yards while accounting for both of Atlanta's touchdowns, including a dazzling 37-yard run late in the third quarter that ended up being the final score of the afternoon. Robinson has topped 100 scrimmage yards in five straight contests, amassing 643 yards and six total TDs over that stretch, and he'll look to keep rolling in a Week 11 road clash with the Broncos.