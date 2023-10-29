Robinson rushed the ball 11 times for 62 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Titans. He was targeted five times but did not record a reception.

After receiving only one carry in Week 7 due to an illness, Robinson led the Atlanta backfield with 11 carries. Even with relatively limited opportunity, he made his mark on the game with a long gain of 25 yards as well as a touchdown run of 13 yards -- the first rushing score of his career. With the performance, Robinson topped 50 rushing yards for the second time in his last six games.