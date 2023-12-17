Robinson rushed seven times for 11 yards and brought in one target for three yards in the Falcons' 9-7 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Robinson's day was as dreary as his final line implies, with the rookie producing his lowest yardage output on the ground since Week 7 against the Buccaneers (three yards). Robinson's sparse usage was especially disappointing in the context of the fact it came on the heels of six straight double-digit rush-attempt tallies and three consecutive games with multiple receptions. Robinson's fumble was also critical, considering it came at Atlanta's own 21-yard line late in the third quarter and led to a Panthers field goal. While backfield mate Tyler Allgeier doubled up Robinson in carries Sunday, it would seem likely the first-round pick reclaims a larger share of the work on the ground in a Week 16 home matchup against the Colts on Christmas Eve.