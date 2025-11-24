Robinson took 14 carries for 70 yards while corralling both of his targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over New Orleans.

Robinson failed to replicate last week's two-score effort against the Panthers, but he stayed above the century mark in total yards with an efficient day as both a runner and receiver. Backfield mate Tyler Allgeier garnered 13 touches, but his production was dwarfed by Atlanta's starter after finishing with just 49 yards from scrimmage. Robinson's success with QB Kirk Cousins under center Sunday helped quell concerns from fantasy managers regarding a potential dip in production after Michael Penix (knee) was placed on injured reserve this past week. Robinson should continue to be treated as an RB1 in fantasy for next Sunday's favorable matchup against the Jets.