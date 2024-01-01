Robinson rushed 15 times for 75 yards and brought in three of four targets for 11 yards in the Falcons' 37-17 loss to the Bears on Sunday.
Robinson put together an efficient performance on the ground, crossing the 70-yard threshold for the second straight game. The rookie's carry total was also his highest since Week 13, but he went without a touchdown for the fourth straight contest. Backfield mate Tyler Allgeier logged 10 fewer carries but scored on an impressive 75-yard reception, so the two backs will continue to share the workload to a certain degree in the Week 18 finale against the Saints.
