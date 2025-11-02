Robinson rushed 12 times for 46 yards and caught eight of 10 targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Patriots.

Robinson didn't get many opportunities on the ground as the Falcons tried to play catch-up with a pass-heavy approach, but he was heavily involved as a receiver out of the backfield. Drake London scored all three of Atlanta's touchdowns while leading the team with nine catches and 118 receiving yards, but all other Falcons pass catchers besides London and Robinson combined for only five receptions and 53 yards. Robinson's versatile skill set should ensure he maintains a prominent role in Week 10 against the Colts in Berlin as he tries to snap a two-game touchdown drought.