Robinson rushed 18 times for 53 yards and caught three of five targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 13-8 win over the Jets.

Robinson had just six rushing yards on eight first-half carries but found more running room in the second half as New York's defense wore down. Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson combined for 37 yards on 13 rushing attempts, so Robinson continues to face competition for touches despite being the most effective running back in the Falcons' run-heavy offense. Nonetheless, Robinson has averaged 18.7 rushing attempts over the past three games and topped 50 rushing yards in five consecutive games. He should remain the top option in Atlanta's busy backfield in Week 14 against the Buccaneers.