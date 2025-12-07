Robinson carried the ball 20 times for 86 yards and caught both his targets for eight yards in Sunday's 37-9 loss to the Seahawks. He also lost a fumble.

The third-year RB reached 1,000 rushing yards for the season on his first carry, but that might have been the high point of the day for the Atlanta offense. Robinson saw his streak of games with at least 100 scrimmage yards end at three, and through 13 contests he's produced 1,081 rushing yards and five TDs along with a 56-604-2 line on 70 targets. He'll look to get back to triple digits in yardage in a Week 15 tilt against Tampa Bay.