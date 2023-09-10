Robinson rushed 10 times for 56 yards and caught all six of his targets for 27 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers.

Making his NFL regular-season debut, Robinson saw fewer rushing attempts than Tyler Allgeier, but as expected, the Robinson was heavily involved in the passing game, leading the team with six receptions. Fantasy managers who selected Robinson in the first round shouldn't be overly concerned with Allgeier's role in Week 1. While it's disappointing to cede goal-line snaps right away, Robinson will still get plenty of looks in the red zone as the season progresses and should be utilized in a multitude of ways as the season unfolds.