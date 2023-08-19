Robinson carried the ball four times for 20 yards in Friday's 13-13 tie with the Bengals in preseason action. He also recorded one catch for six yards.

The Falcons' first-team offense played only one series, though it lasted 20 plays and 9:51 of game time. Robinson played on that drive and entered the game after Tyler Allgeier took the first carry of the game. He gained 12 yards with his first carry and was largely unremarkable otherwise, though he did manage to haul in his only target. Robinson may not take the field again until a Week 1 matchup against the Panthers, when he'll almost certainly lead Atlanta's backfield.