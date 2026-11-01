Robinson rushed 19 times for 76 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Falcons' 16-0 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

It was a bizarre afternoon overall in very rain conditions in Tampa Bay, and Robinson managed to salvage his day with a solid rushing yardage total. Robinson's tally on the ground was actually his best since Week 5, although his streak of games without a rushing touchdown extended to four games. Robinson is still averaging 5.2 yards per carry on the season and is now up to 983 scrimmage yards and five total touchdowns heading into next Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Bengals in Madrid.