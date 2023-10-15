Robinson rushed 13 times for 37 yards and caught five of eight targets for 43 yards during Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Commanders.

Robinson and Tyler Allgeier each saw 13 rushing attempts, but the latter was slightly more efficient, totaling 51 yards. The rookie was still able to somewhat salvage his fantasy production by finishing second on the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards behind Drake London. Robinson's dual-threat ability has been on display to start the campaign, tallying 26 catches for 189 yards and two scores across six games, but fantasy managers had higher expectations when selecting the Texas product in the first round of drafts this summer. Robinson has boomed twice already and established himself as a high-floor option, but he's yet to see over 20 rushing attempts in a game this season. If that trend continues, it'll be difficult for Robinson to finish as a top-10 running back in fantasy this season.