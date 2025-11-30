Robinson rushed 23 times for 142 yards and a touchdown while catching five of seven targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Jets.

Robinson posted his second-highest total of the season with 193 scrimmage yards. He was stopped for no gain on first-and-goal from the one-yard line late in the first half and watched Tyler Allgeier power in a game-tying one-yard touchdown on the next play. Bijan produced a rushing touchdown of his own with a five-yard scoring run in the third quarter, but it was only his fifth touchdown run of the season compared to Allgeier's eight. Robinson has produced at least 107 scrimmage yards in three consecutive games and eight of 12 games overall heading into a Week 14 home game against Seattle's stout run defense.