Robinson looks set to benefit from an improved offense Year 2 with Kirk Cousins (Achilles) slated to sign a four-year, $180 million contract with Atlanta, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.

Robinson, the eighth overall pick of last year's draft, fell just short of 1,000 rushing yards (976) as a rookie but showcased a three-down skillset, boosting his fantasy totals with a 58-487-4 line through the air. Catching passes from Cousins, who will need to first recover from his Achilles injury, will alone provide a boost to Robinson's prospects, but if the Falcons can finally field a more legitimate passing game with Drake London, Kyle Pitts and new face Darnell Mooney, that two-dimensional offense will help keep defenses honest. Robinson and teammate Tyler Allgeier faced 8-plus defenders in the box 20.6 and 30.7 percent of the time last year, respectively, metrics that will stand to decline if Cousins manages to threaten opposing secondaries downfield more efficiently than Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke did. Robinson will be a popular breakout candidate for the 2024 campaign, with the tantalizing promise of an Atlanta offense finally headlined by competent quarterback play.