Coach Raheem Morris said Tuesday that Robinson (ankle) is on schedule for the start of veteran minicamp June 10, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Robinson suffered an ankle injury during OTAs last Tuesday, but all indications is that he's only dealing with a minor issue and will be back on the practice field June 10-12 for veteran minicamp. In the meantime, Tyler Allgeier should take most of the No. 1 reps, while rookie Jase McClellan (foot) could benefit from expanded opportunities if he's able to get healthy before Robinson. With Kirk Cousins (Achilles) now at the helm of Atlanta's offense, Robinson will be a popular Year 2 breakout candidate in 2024 fantasy drafts.