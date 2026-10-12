Robinson rushed 17 times for 86 yards while catching four of seven targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 30-23 overtime loss to the Ravens.

Robinson was held without a touchdown after scoring four times over the previous two games, but he managed to top 100 scrimmage yards for the fourth time in five games. The star running back was far more effective than backup Brian Robinson, who also had four touchdowns over the previous two games but turned seven carries and one target into just 16 yards against the Ravens. Bijan has racked up 732 scrimmage yards and five total TDs heading into a Week 6 home game against the Bears. Michael Penix (ribs) was hurt late in Sunday night's loss to Baltimore, so it remains to be seen whether Penix or Tua Tagovailoa will start under center for Atlanta against Chicago.