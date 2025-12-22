Robinson rushed 16 times for 76 yards while adding seven receptions on 11 targets for 92 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-19 win over Arizona.

Robinson split backfield work nearly evenly with backup Tyler Allgeier (16-79-0) in Sunday's road win, but it was the former's work as a receiver that ultimately led to a standout fantasy performance. The 23-year-old Robinson has been generating WR1-type production over Atlanta's last two contests (15-174-1) while reaching double-digit targets in each game. The dual-threat superstar eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark in total yards from scrimmage with Sunday's balanced output. Robinson should continue playing a huge role in the Falcons' late-season boon on offense when the team hosts the Rams for Monday Night Football in Week 17.