Robinson rushed 19 times for 93 yards and a touchdown and secured eight of 11 targets for 82 yards in the Falcons' 29-28 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

On a night when the usually moribund Falcons offense sprung to life, Robinson was the unit's most prolific all-around contributor yardage-wise among the non-QB skill-position players, narrowly edging out a terrific performance from Kyle Pitts (11-166-3). Robinson also went in for his sixth rushing touchdown of the season from six yards out in the fourth quarter, and he extended his streak of consecutive games with at least 70 rushing yards to six. Robinson's catch total was also a new season high, while his receiving yardage qualified as his third highest of the campaign. The elite back should be teed up for another heavy workload in an appealing Week 16 road matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 21.