Robinson rushed 22 times for 195 yards and a touchdown and brought in five of eight targets for 34 yards and another score in the Falcons' 27-24 win over the Rams on Monday night.

It was truly a night for the ages for Robinson, who provided some luster to a non-playoff season for the Falcons with a career-best effort in the penultimate game of the campaign. Not only was Robinson's rushing yardage total a new single-game career high, the 93-yard touchdown run late in the first half that was integral in getting him there was also the longest run in franchise history. Robinson also extended his streak of recording at least five catches to three games while tallying a receiving TD for the second consecutive contest. Additionally, his production on the ground leaves him just 12 yards short of eclipsing the 1,456 rushing yards he posted last season as the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Saints approaches Sunday.