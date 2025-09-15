Robinson rushed the ball 22 times for 143 yards in Sunday's 22-6 win over the Vikings. He added three receptions on five targets for 25 yards.

Robinson got off to a quick start to the game, with his first two carries combining to go for 42 yards. He chipped in additional long gains of 18 and 11 yards in the third quarter to ultimately average 6.5 yards per attempt. The only thing missing from Robinson's performance was a trip to the end zone, as Tyler Allgeier instead got that opportunity late in the third quarter. Robinson topped 100 yards from scrimmage for the second consecutive game and specifically rebounded on the ground after getting only 24 yards as a rusher in Week 1.