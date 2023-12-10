Robinson rushed 10 times for 34 yards and a touchdown and secured five of seven targets for 54 yards in the Falcons' 29-25 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Robinson logged just one more carry than backfield mate Tyler Allgeier, but he was the only one of the two to get into the end zone. The rookie did so on a three-yard run early in the fourth quarter, which served as Robinson's fourth rushing score of the season overall. Robinson has found running room hard to come by in the last two games, however, netting just 87 yards on 28 carries in that span. The rookie does have multiple receptions in three straight contests, however, and he'll draw a matchup potentially favorable to resurgence on the ground when the Falcons do battle with the Panthers on the road in Week 15.