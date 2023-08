Robinson is slated to make his preseason debut next Friday versus the Bengals, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

After Robinson and the rest of the first-team offense didn't suit up for Friday's exhibition opener at Miami, he'll be out there for preseason Week 2. He ripped off 6.3 YPC and hauled in 60 passes in 31 career games, which will serve him well in one of the NFL's most run-heavy schemes.