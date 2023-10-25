Head coach Arthur Smith said that Robinson (illness) will participate in Wednesday's practice, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Robinson took on just one touch during the Falcons' 16-13 win over the Buccaneers in Week 7 after alerting the coaching staff he "wasn't feeling like himself" during pregame warmups, but he's not expected to be hampered in any capacity in Sunday's road matchup against the Titans. The rookie first-round pick hasn't missed a practice all season, and he appears likely to be listed as a full participant on Wednesday's injury report.