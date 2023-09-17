Robinson rushed 19 times for 124 yards and caught four of five targets for 48 yards during Sunday's 25-24 win over the Packers.

Robinson led the team in rushing attempts and rushing yards. Tyler Allgeier finished with 16 carries for 48 yards, while Desmond Ridder added 10 rushes for 39 yards. However, unlike Week 1 when the two running backs combined for all three of Atlanta's touchdowns, neither scored during the Falcons' comeback win Sunday. Robinson was clearly the more dynamic back versus Green Bay and consistently made people miss, while Allgeier bulldozed his way to yards. Regardless, the two are expected to continue splitting carries for the time being. While this limits Robinson's overall fantasy value, it does keep him fresh for when his potent playmaking ability is needed most.