Robinson rushed 13 times for 72 yards while bringing in five of six targets for 39 yards in the Falcons' 30-0 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

A field day was expected for the Falcons' ground attack going in, but the Panthers defense completely turned that expectation on its head with a surprisingly dominant performance. Robinson still managed to churn out a solid effort that highlighted both his rushing and receiving acumen, but his workload on the ground was certainly more sparse than it would have been had the Falcons made good on their status as solid favorites. Robinson will next take aim at the Commanders defense when Washington pays Atlanta a visit for Week 4 matchup next Sunday.