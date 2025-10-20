Falcons' Bijan Robinson: Solid night as pass catcher
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson rushed the ball 14 times for 40 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the 49ers. He added six receptions on eight targets for 52 yards and a touchdown.
Robinson struggled to find room to run, with a long gain on the ground of only eight yards. As a result, he failed to reach 70 yards on the ground for only the second time this season and for the first time since Week 1. However, he continued to excel as a pass catcher, highlighted by a 10-yard touchdown reception halfway through the third quarter. Robinson has at least six receptions in half of his six games this season and now has four total touchdowns for the campaign.
