Robinson rushed 16 times for 71 yards and a touchdown and brought in four of five targets for six yards in the Chiefs' 35-13 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The Falcons were down 14-3 by halftime and 21-3 doing into the final period, so Robinson's opportunities progressively dwindled due to game script. However, the star running back still averaged a solid 4.4 yards per carry and recorded his sixth rushing touchdown of the season on a three-yard run in the fourth quarter. Robinson now also has at least four receptions in three of the last four games, and he'll now have a Week 11 bye to rest up before a tough Week 12 road matchup against the Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 29.