Robinson rushed 16 times for 91 yards and a touchdown and secured three of six target for 32 yards and another score in the Falcons' 24-15 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Robinson led the Falcons in rush attempts and rushing yards while also recording his third rushing touchdown and fifth score overall on a 10-yard run in the second quarter. He then added a a key 26-yard touchdown grab early in the fourth quarter, his third score through the air as well. The rookie now has back-to-back 90-plus-yard rushing tallies for the first time in his nascent career, which, when combined with the 38 total carries he's managed in that span, sends him into a Week 13 road matchup against the Jets with no shortage of momentum.