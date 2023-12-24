Robinson rushed 12 times for 72 yards and secured seven of 10 targets for 50 yards in the Falcons' 29-10 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Robinson led the Falcons in rushing attempts and yards, as well as receptions, receiving yards and targets, making him the unofficial team MVP on the afternoon. The explosive rookie's productive day was an especially welcome sight for fantasy managers that were placing faith in him following his tally of 14 total yards in Week 15 against the Panthers. Robinson will aim to build on the impressive afternoon against the Bears on the road in Week 17.