Robinson rushed 16 times for 72 yards and brought in three of four targets for nine yards in the Falcons' 34-3 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Considering the Falcons' air attack posed next to no threat to the Panthers' defense while being helmed by Cooper Rush and Jack Strand, Robinson managed to put together a serviceable, albeit scoreless, day. The ultra-talented back didn't have a robust enough opportunity on the ground thanks to a game script that increasingly turned against the run, but Robinson's 4.5 yards per carry was more than respectable considering the circumstances. Either Michael Penix (knee) or Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) appear to have a chance to return for Thursday's Week 3 road matchup against the Packers, a development that would theoretically offer Robinson the opportunity to see some less crowded defensive fronts.