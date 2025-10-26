Falcons' Bijan Robinson: Surprisingly stifled in upset loss
Robinson rushed nine times for 25 yards and brought in all three targets for 23 yards in the Falcons' 34-10 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.
Robinson came into the matchup against a Dolphins defense that had been an absolute sieve against the run all season with sky-high expectations, making his dud of a fantasy performance all the more alarming. The star back could never get going on the ground, and his game-long 17-yard reception in the first half served as the highlight of an otherwise forgettable afternoon. Robinson's early third-quarter fumble was also costly, as it came on the Dolphins' 10-yard line with Atlanta trying to address a 17-3 deficit at the time. Following this season-worst performance, Robinson seemingly has nowhere to go but up in a Week 9 road matchup against the Patriots next Sunday afternoon.
