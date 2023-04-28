The Falcons selected Robinson in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, eighth overall.

Robinson (5-foot-11, 215 pounds) is the highest running back selection since Saquon Barkley went fifth in 2018. Like Barkley, Robinson is expected to be a three-down workhorse and a standout pass-catching threat, a setup that should allow him to become one of the top fantasy running backs in a hurry. Tyler Allgeier might be overqualified as a backup runner with Robinson now in Atlanta, but talent like Robinson's demands the first and second opportunity. With 4.46 speed and an exceptionally productive collegiate career to his credit, the former Texas back seems like a potential star at the position.