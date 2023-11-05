Robinson rushed the ball 11 times for 51 yards and also lost a fumble in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Vikings. He added two catches on four targets for eight yards.

Robinson had six carries at halftime as opposed to only three for Tyler Allgeier. That usage flipped when Robinson lost a fumble late in the third quarter, and he found himself on the bench for Atlanta's next two possessions. When he was on the field, Robinson didn't record many big plays, but he consistently picked up several yards per carry. Despite being selected eighth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, Robinson has seen fewer than 15 carries in all but one game in his rookie campaign.