Robinson carried the ball 14 times for 105 yards and caught all five of his targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Jaguars.

The rookie running back was almost the only effective weapon for Atlanta on the day, accounting for 46.1 percent of the team's 297 yards of offense. Robinson has run for over 100 yards in two of his first four NFL games, although he's still looking for his first rushing TD, and his success has made coach Arthur Smith more comfortable reducing the role of Tyler Allgeier, who saw only eight touches Sunday. Robinson gets a juicy matchup in Week 5 against a vulnerable Texans run defense.