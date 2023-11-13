Robinson carried the ball 22 times for 95 yards and a touchdown and caught one of two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 25-23 loss to the Cardinals.

It's the first time since Week 4 that the rookie RB has recorded over 100 scrimmage yards, and his five-yard score in the second quarter was only his second rushing TD of the season and fourth trip to the end zone overall. Robinson's usage has been strangely erratic and not in line with the draft capital used to land him as the eighth overall pick in 2023, but with the Falcons on bye next week, the coaching staff could get a chance to reassess the backfield workload heading into a Week 12 clash with the Saints.