Falcons' Bijan Robinson: Two TDs in 27-touch outing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson rushed 23 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns and secured four of five targets for 39 yards in the Falcons' 30-27 overtime loss to the Panthers on Sunday.
Robinson put together a signature performance, recording four- and one-yard touchdown runs in the first half. Robinson's yardage marked his third occasion over the century mark this season, and his first multi-TD game on the ground as well. The third-year pro's carry total was also a new season high, affording him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 12 road matchup against the Saints that Robinson could be leaned on even more than usual if Michael Penix (knee) is unavailable.
